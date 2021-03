No pots of gold in sight, but Saint Patrick’s Day 2021 has brought even better gifts to the halls of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

The Tennessee Titans join Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first baby born on March 17th by honoring her as a “Tiny Titan.”

Baby girl Niamyah (pictured above) was born at 5:04 AM to Tommie and Ariel Lane at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. She weighs 3 pounds and 8 ounces.