MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” is the theme of MTSU’s 2021 celebration of Black History Month.

“The Black family is and has always been the cornerstone of the Black community,” said Daniel Green, assistant vice president of student life, manager of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs and chair of the Black History Month Committee. “The rich tapestry of history, culture, support, love and respect within the Black family is the foundation upon which we as African Americans all stand.”

“Critical Conversation: The Black Family Dynamics” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, virtually at https://bit.ly/3bDj2sk. Issues include the impact of poverty and racism on the structure of the black family.

Marc Lamont Hill, the Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities and Solutions at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will deliver a virtual webinar keynote address followed by a moderated Q-and-A to the campus community at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Hill also is host of BET News on Black Entertainment Television and the "Coffee and Books" podcast.

As a social justice activist, Hill has worked on campaigns to end the death penalty, abolish prisons and release numerous political prisoners. Ebony Magazine has named him one of America’s 100 most influential black leaders.

• Roland Martin, journalist and host of the daily online program “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” will deliver a virtual webinar “State of the African American Union Address” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Martin also is a senior analyst for the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” which is heard on more than 100 radio stations across the country. The winner of more than 30 awards for journalistic excellence, Martin was named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists in 2013.

• One of MTSU’s most honored traditions, the Unity Luncheon, has been modified to a virtual “Unity Celebration” this year that will be broadcast 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on the university’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The event honors unsung heroes who have given remarkable service to their fellow citizens. Nominees must be 60 or older, have resided in the Middle Tennessee area for 25 years or more and made outstanding contributions to their community. This year’s honorees are

Violet D. Cox Wingo, Community Service;

George Gibson, Excellence in Sports;

Sue Alexander and Kim Sokoya, Education;

Christa Martin, Advocate of Civility.

• Jennifer Woodard, assistant dean of the College of Media and Entertainment and an associate professor in the School of Journalism and Strategic Media, will receive the 2021 John Pleas Award at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, in a virtual ceremony. The honor is presented annually to a black faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in teaching, research and service.

For more information and for updates on livestream and Zoom webinar links to future events, contact Green at 615-898-5812 or [email protected] The complete calendar of Black History Month events is available at https://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/.