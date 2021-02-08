How to Find Girl Scout Cookies this Season

Girl Scouts in Middle Tennessee are learning important life lessons about goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics as they take part in the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Season, which runs until March 1. So far for 2021, there have been 1 million cookies delivered to local troops across Middle Tennessee ready to sell.

During this year’s unprecedented pandemic, Girl Scouts are adapting to sell cookies in innovative ways. Girls in Middle Tennessee will still set up in-person cookie booths while wearing masks and maintaining social distance protocols. Many are even working on ways to ensure customers have a fully contactless experience. Customers can find cookie booths by visiting gsmidtn.org/cookies.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) also launched an online cookie fulfillment system for far-away customers or for those that may not visit in-person booths this year.

With 100 percent of the net proceeds staying local, GSMIDTN is able to do amazing things in the community. Girl Scouts can use their cookie season proceeds to attend summer camp or take part in exciting Girl Scout Programs. They also give back to the community by donating food to local food shelters, purchasing toys for animal shelters, or creating essential bags for the homeless.

Girl Scout Cookie initial orders began on December 10, and you can find booth sales near you from January 31 until March 1. Traditional flavors such as Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Do-si-dos will be $4 a box, and specialty flavors of Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-Tastic are $5.50 a box.

By supporting local Girl Scouts, you are helping to create the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) serves more than 14,000 girls in 39 counties across Middle Tennessee. GSMIDTN continues to strive to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information on how you can be involved in Girl Scouts, visit www.gsmidtn.org