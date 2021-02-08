Dean Lesile Kwatelai Quartey, age 43 of Smyrna passed away suddenly on January 28, 2021. He was a native of Oklahoma City OK and was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church Nashville. Les was outstanding in Football and Track at Franklin High School. He enjoyed sports and will be missed by so many family and friends.

Les is survived by his parents, Daniel Lewis Quartey and Maud Mavis Okine Quartey of Smyrna; siblings; Bernadette Quartey-Brookman and husband Ben of TX, Darlene Quartey-Warner and husband Dewayne of TX, Dave Quartey and wife Yvonne of Cane Ridge, TN, Lance Quartey of Smyrna, Deandra Quartey of TX.

Visitation will be Saturday 10:00AM until 12Noon followed by Funeral service at 12 Noon at Hillcrest United Methodist Church Nashville, David Ssebulime will officiate. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday, February 14th at 1:00 PM.

