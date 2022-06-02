More than 4,000 alumni have graduated from the School’s vast programs, going on to impact countless communities across the world

Belmont University’s School of Nursing commemorated its 50th anniversary with a dinner and awards program honoring 50 outstanding alumni on Saturday, May 14 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

“Legacy is said to be a gift from the past that helps create a better future,” said Dr. Cathy Taylor, dean of Belmont’s Gordon E. Inman College of Health Sciences & Nursing. “For fifty years, Belmont nurses have been recognized for excellence, service and care marked by genuine compassion. This tradition of excellence, grounded in science and shaped by humility and faith, is at the very heart and soul of a Belmont nurse—this strong foundation promises a future where anything is possible.”

The School of Nursing’s inaugural class began in 1972 with 60 students pursuing associate nursing degrees. Today, the program has grown to more than 800 students on bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral tracks, and is the University’s second-largest undergraduate major. From humble beginnings in a shared church space, the School of Nursing moved to Belmont’s Gordon E. Inman Health Sciences Building in 2006, which houses Tennessee’s first fully accredited simulation center and more than a dozen labs.

Since its inception, the School has produced nearly 4,000 alumni who continue to champion better health and well-being for the myriad communities in which they serve. Program graduates have gone on to work in countless health care settings – from hospitals to community-based clinics, nonprofit organizations to long-term care facilities.

The School of Nursing has celebrated many milestones throughout its 50 years:

1972: Inaugural nursing class begins with 60 students

1985: School of Nursing transitions from offering an Associates Degree in Nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and registered nurse (RN) track

1994: Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program begins

1999: College of Health Sciences and Nursing established

2006: School of Nursing moves to Gordon E. Inman building

2013: Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP) program begins

Today, the School of Nursing boasts a 97% first destination rate with new graduates working or continuing their education within six months of graduating, and more than a decade of 100 percent first-time national FNP certification exam pass rate.

50 Outstanding School of Nursing Graduates recognized at the event include: