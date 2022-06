Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Do you recognize this couple?

This video shows a man removing a porch welcome sign from a home while the female driver waited in the car, said Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Norrod.

The sign was taken Sunday from a home on Lytle Creek Road, Norrod said.

They were riding in a 2000s model Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you recognize them or have information about the case, please leave a message for Norrod at 615-904-3043.