7 Must-Stream Entertainment Releases in June

Summer is here and all of the streaming services are bringing out some amazing releases to help us cool down in the June heat. Here are 7 streaming releases coming out in June 2022

June 2

The Orville: New Horizons | Hulu

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively on Hulu.

June 3

The Boys – Season 3 | Prime Video

The Boys is an American superhero television series. Season 3 debuts June 3 only on Prime Video.

June 8

Ms. Marvel | Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming on June 8 on Disney+.

June 8

Hustle | Netflix

After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout discovers an extraordinary player abroad starring Adam Sandler.

June 10

Peaky Blinders Season 6 | Netflix

A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby. Peaky Blinders season 6 will arrive on Netflix on 10th June 2022.

June 22

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 | Netflix

On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Season 3 continues the series on June 22 only on Netflix.

June 26

Westworld, Season 4 | HBO Max

The fourth season of the American science fiction dystopian television series Westworld is set to premiere on HBO on June 26, 2022

