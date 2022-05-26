From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2022.
June 1
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien V. Predator (2004)
- Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Alien: Resurrection (1997)
- Aliens (1986)
- America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere
- An Education (2009)
- Bewitched (2005)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Compadres (2016)
- Country Strong (2010)
- Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere
- Dick (1999)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
- Disturbing The Peace (2020)
- Don Jon (2013)
- Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
- Get Low (2010)
- Glee: Complete Series
- Go For It (2011)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- In The Line Of Fire (1993)
- Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
- Lemon (2017)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
- Masterminds (2016)
- Muppets From Space (1999)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps (2000)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator Ii (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Push (2009)
- Reign Over Me (2007)
- Results (2015)
- Robots (2005)
- Rv (2006)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- The 6th Day (2000)
- The American (2010)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- The Fifth Element (1997)
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- The Last Tourist (2021)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Professional (1994)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Tomcats (2001)
- Try Harder! (2021)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
- Untraceable (2008)
- Vacancy (2007)
- Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- White God (2014)
- Your Highness (2011)
June 2
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3
- The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere
- The Duff (2015)
June 3
- Fire Island (2022)
June 5
- Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
- Hotel Hell: Complete Series
June 7
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere
- Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Accursed (2021)
- Between Me And My Mind (2019)
- Queens Of Pain (2020)
June 8
- Killer Cases: Complete Season 2
June 9
- The Dog Knight (2021)
- Indemnity (2021)
June 10
- Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10
June 11
- Here Before (2021)
- Warhunt (2022)
June 12
- Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
June 13
- The Free Fall (2021)
- The Worst Person In The World (2021)
June 15
- Accused: Guilty Or Innocent?: Complete Season 2
- Alone: Complete Season 8
- American Pickers: Complete Season 1
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17
- Assembly Required: Complete Season 1
- Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1
- Crime Beat: Complete Season 1
- Crime Beat: Complete Season 2
- Crime Beat: Season 3a
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 3
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 4
- Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4
- Europa Report (2013)
- Frontera (2014)
- Hoarders: Complete Season 13
- Hoarders: Complete Season 5
- Hoarders: Complete Season 7
- Hoarders: Complete Season 8
- Hoarders: Complete Season 9
- I Melt With You (2011)
- Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole: Complete Season 2
- Leave It To Geege: Complete Season 1
- Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1
- Love, Victor: Complete Final Season
- Married At First Sight: Complete Season 13
- Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 7
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 8
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 9
- Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18
- Roman To The Rescue: Season 1c
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
- Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)
- The Burning Plain (2008)
- The Good Doctor (2011)
- The Wrecking Crew (2008)
- Two Lovers (2008)
- World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
June 16
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream
June 17
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream
- Fx’s The Old Man: Series Premiere
June 18
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream
- The Ledge (2022)
- Ted K (2021)
June 19
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream
June 22
- Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere
June 23
- Fx’s The Bear: Complete Season 1
- The Burning Sea (2021)
June 25
- Big Gold Brick (2022)
- Gasoline Alley (2022)
June 26
- The Desperate Hour F.k.a Lakewood (2022)
June 28
- Only Murders In The Building: Season 2 Premiere
June 30
- Flawless (2007)
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season
- Prince Avalanche (2013)