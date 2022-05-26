From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2022.

June 1

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien V. Predator (2004)

Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

An Education (2009)

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Compadres (2016)

Country Strong (2010)

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Dick (1999)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Disturbing The Peace (2020)

Don Jon (2013)

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Fred Claus (2007)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

Glee: Complete Series

Go For It (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Lemon (2017)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Masterminds (2016)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

Predator Ii (1990)

Predators (2010)

Prometheus (2012)

Push (2009)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Results (2015)

Robots (2005)

Rv (2006)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The 6th Day (2000)

The American (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Last Tourist (2021)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Professional (1994)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tomcats (2001)

Try Harder! (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White God (2014)

Your Highness (2011)

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere

The Duff (2015)

June 3

Fire Island (2022)

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

Hotel Hell: Complete Series

June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me And My Mind (2019)

Queens Of Pain (2020)

June 8

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2

June 9

The Dog Knight (2021)

Indemnity (2021)

June 10

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10

June 11

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

June 13

The Free Fall (2021)

The Worst Person In The World (2021)

June 15

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent?: Complete Season 2

Alone: Complete Season 8

American Pickers: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2

Crime Beat: Season 3a

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

Hoarders: Complete Season 13

Hoarders: Complete Season 5

Hoarders: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 8

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

I Melt With You (2011)

Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole: Complete Season 2

Leave It To Geege: Complete Season 1

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 13

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9

Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18

Roman To The Rescue: Season 1c

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)

The Burning Plain (2008)

The Good Doctor (2011)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Two Lovers (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

June 17

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

Fx’s The Old Man: Series Premiere

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

The Ledge (2022)

Ted K (2021)

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere

June 23

Fx’s The Bear: Complete Season 1

The Burning Sea (2021)

June 25

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

June 26

The Desperate Hour F.k.a Lakewood (2022)

June 28

Only Murders In The Building: Season 2 Premiere

June 30