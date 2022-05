UPDATE: Old Fort Pkwy near New Salem Hwy is back open. The pedestrian who was hit is in stable condition. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver at this time; however, the investigation continues.

PREVIOUS NEWS

Westbound lanes of Old Fort Pkwy near New Salem Hwy are closed while MPD investigates an SUV vs pedestrian accident.

Traffic is being rerouted onto New Salem. Eastbound lanes are open. Traffic is heavy, find an alternative route.

