Nike, the fitness apparel brand, holds its grand opening at the Fifth + Broadway development today, Thursday, May 26, according to a social media post by Fifth + Broadway.

The new store is located on the street level next to Ariat Boots, at 5045 Broadway Place, Nashville in the Fifth + Broadway development.

News of the opening was first reported last year by Nashville Business Journal.

Hours on the Nike by Downtown Nashville website show stores hours are Monday – 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

Fifth + Broadway is also home to the first downtown Nashville Apple location, Justin Timberlake-backed The Twelve Thirty Club, Slim & Husky, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Sixty Vines, Carhartt, and more.