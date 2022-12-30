Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Receives Award for Quick Response in Extinguishing Fire

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Lareko Flowers for his quick response in extinguishing a brush fire on the grounds of Patterson Park Community Center. Lareko was honored during the regular Council meeting, Dec. 8, 2022.

The following description by Patterson Park Community Center Director Gernell Jenkins nominated Lareko for the STARS award:

“On Saturday, November 19, 2022, a small brush fire ignited on the grounds at Patterson Park Community Center. Once staff was notified about the fire, Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Lareko Flowers immediately sprung into action. Mr. Flowers grabbed the nearest fire extinguisher, rushed outside, and proceeded to extinguish the fire. His quick responsiveness prevented the fire from spreading and was successful with ensuring safety for all customers and staff.”

Lareko Flowers began his employment with the City of Murfreesboro on July 6, 2021. Lareko is the son of Murfreesboro Police Department PIO Larry Flowers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” They are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Lareko Flowers for being named as the November 2022 STARS Award recipient for responding without hesitation to put out a fire on Nov. 29, 2022.

