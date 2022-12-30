OBITUARY: Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill

Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her daughter, Elise Hill Simmons, and her husband Jason; grandchildren, Carrie Simmons and John Thomas Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Frank Hill, and her sister, Edith Alice Craddock.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals on Wheels, 1112 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, January 2, 2023, at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.