The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host their annual Society Gala on March 19, 2022. This event will take place at 6pm in Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. They will welcome special guest Deborah Roberts, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, as their keynote speaker.

The Fifteenth Annual Society Gala is held annually to recognize donors of $1,000 or more within the calendar year to the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. The Foundation will recognize several award winners who have been particularly philanthropic toward Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist Award will be presented to Sydney Boerner and the late Dr. Jim Boerner. The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Physician Champion award will be presented to Dr. Richard A Rogers.

The Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist Award is given each year to the person(s) who most embodies the spirit of philanthropy and giving toward the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Foundation, much like the donor it is named for, Dr. Liz Rhea. The recipients of this prestigious award are a couple who have played a significant role at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The late Dr. Boerner is known as the physician who delivered the last baby at the old hospital location on North Highland Avenue and the first baby at the new hospital location on Medical Center Parkway. Over the span of his career, he delivered over 10,000 babies. Dr. Boerner also served as a Laborist at Saint Thomas Rutherford, where he shared his talents with colleagues, residents, medical students, and nurses. Sydney Boerner retired from the Murfreesboro Anesthesia Group in 2014 and devotes her time to volunteering in the community.

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Physician Champion Award recognizes the physician(s) who have gone above and beyond in their relationship with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Foundation. Dr. Rick Rogers, a retired orthopedic surgeon, has a long history of medical practice in Rutherford County. He first became an active medical staff member at Rutherford Hospital in 1983. After 32 years of serving patients in Rutherford County and nearby communities, Rogers retired in 2014. Since retiring, Dr. Rogers has become involved in mission work in Africa and continues to serve on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Board of Trustees, Executive Committee and Quality & Patient Safety Committee. Dr. Rick Rogers and his wife Vicki enjoy spending time with their 4 children and 5 grandchildren.

For more information on the Foundation or to join the Rutherford Society, please contact Gina DeJean at 615- 396-4809 or visit our website. https://rutherfordfoundation. org/