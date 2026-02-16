Alfredo Fest Has Arrived at Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s, the fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is inviting guests to dig into all things Alfredo with the launch of Alfredo Fest, a limited-time celebration running now through April 27, in collaboration with The Dairy Alliance. Available at participating locations, the crave-worthy festivities highlight Fazolis’ creamier, cheesier Alfredo sauce, featured across a lineup of hearty pasta dishes crafted to satisfy comfort food cravings while delivering value at every level.

Now richer and even more flavorful, Fazolis’ Alfredo sauce serves as the foundation for an expanded menu of classic, Alfredo-centric pasta entrées, each finished with the brand’s signature Parmesan Spice Blend. Throughout Alfredo Fest, fans can enjoy the following dishes, which include the brand’s beloved fresh, unlimited breadsticks:

Baked Fettuccine Alfredo ($4.99) – Fettuccine tossed with cheesy Alfredo sauce, baked to perfection with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ($11.99) – Fettuccine topped with cheesy Alfredo sauce and loaded with tender Italian-style diced chicken, and finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo ($12.99) – Fettuccine smothered with cheesy Alfredo sauce and shrimp, topped with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Loaded Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ($12.99) – Fettuccine topped with cheesy Alfredo sauce, Italian-style diced chicken, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms, finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Loaded Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo ($13.99) – Fettuccine tossed with cheesy Alfredo sauce, loaded with tender shrimp, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms, finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

To round out each pasta dish with a refreshing twist, Fazoli’s is also offering Jolly Rancher Italian Ice, available in Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Lemon with Strawberries, for a sweet and icy contrast to Fazolis’ rich and savory Alfredo entrées.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com.

Source: Fazolis

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email