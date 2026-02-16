Monday, February 16, 2026
Home News Southwest Airlines Adds Three New Nonstop Cities From Nashville

Southwest Airlines Adds Three New Nonstop Cities From Nashville

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
12
photo courtesy of Southwest

Travelers flying out of Nashville will soon have even more options, as Southwest Airlines prepares to set a new departure record at Nashville International Airport.

Beginning in October 2026, Southwest will launch new nonstop service from BNA to Reno, El Paso, and Manchester-Boston. With the additions, the airline will operate 210 departures every Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with service peaking at 215 departures on Sundays.

Airport officials say the expansion marks a significant milestone for Southwest at BNA and provides travelers with expanded access to destinations across the country.

