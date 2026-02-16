Southwest Airlines Adds Three New Nonstop Cities From Nashville

Travelers flying out of Nashville will soon have even more options, as Southwest Airlines prepares to set a new departure record at Nashville International Airport.
Beginning in October 2026, Southwest will launch new nonstop service from BNA to Reno, El Paso, and Manchester-Boston. With the additions, the airline will operate 210 departures every Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with service peaking at 215 departures on Sundays.
Airport officials say the expansion marks a significant milestone for Southwest at BNA and provides travelers with expanded access to destinations across the country.
