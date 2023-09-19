9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2023

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day not to miss music event and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.
But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year.
1Charlie Worsham
Charlie Worsham had his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 12. The multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter who studied at Burklee School of Music in Boston. He has opened shows for Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert and is currently a member of Dierks Bentley Band.
Worsham performs at the Americana Triangle on Sunday at 6 pm.
2Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde got her start playing in dive bars, self-releasing her first album in 2006. Now, the GRAMMY award winning artist just released her latest album “The Devil I Know” with all eleven tracks co-written by the artist. Not only is she a gifted songwriter but her performances captivates audiences with her energetic style.
Ashley McBryde will perform 5:40 pm on Sunday at the Gold Midnight Sun Stage.
3People on the Porch
The Franklin-based band People on the Porch knows how to command an audience and each year they have performed at Pilgrimage, it’s been to a packed crowd. The band has said to find inspiration from bands like The Avett Brothers, The Head and Heart, and The Everly Brothers, among many others. Dropping their first full length effort in September 2019, titled ‘Gray Line’ which was produced, engineered, and recorded by Mike Marsh of The Avett Brothers.
People on the Porch will perform on Saturday at Americana Music Triangle at 1:55 pm. Get there early to grab a seat inside the tent.
4Luke Grimes
If you are missing Yellowstone, here’s your chance to see Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton. Grimes just announced his debut EP Pain Pills or Pews to be released on October 20th. This performance at Pilgrimage Festival will be his only for the rest of the year in Tennessee.
Luke Grimes will perform on Sunday at the Midnight Sun stage starting at 3:45.
5The War and Treaty
The husband and wife team Michael and Tanya Trotter will make a second appearance at the festival. Known for their themes of love, hope and healing. This performance will give you all the feels and you can thank us later.
The War and Treaty will perform on Sunday at the Gold Record Stage starting at 2:15 pm.
6Boy Named Banjo
The Nashville-based band that formed from an after school jam session in the back of a pickup truck by high-school friends Barton Davies and William Reames is bringing their unique sound to Pilgrimage Festival.
Boy Name Banjo will perform at the Gold Record Stage on Saturday at 1:40 pm.
7Tommy Prine
Tommy is the son of the late John Prine. He grew up around music, learning how to play the guitar by watching his father. His debut album “This Far South” released in June 2023.
Tommy Prine will perform on Sunday, at the Americana Music Triangle stage starting at 4:35 pm.
8Better Than Ezra
They’re back! Better Than Ezra will perform again at Pilgrimage and by far always draws one of the biggest crowds throughout the festival. It just so happens that frontman, Kevin Griffin is also one of the producers of the Pilgrimage Festival. Expect a high-energy show and a throwback to all your favorite 90s songs you had on repeat.
Better Than Ezra will perform on the Midnight Sun on Saturday at 3:50 pm.
9Bones Owens
Bones Owens is a session and touring artists who tours with Jelly Roll, Milky Ekko, Better Than Ezra, Koe Wetzel and more. He released his first EP in 2014 followed by a second one in 2017- Make Me Your King and is currently working on material to release a full length album soon.
Bones Owens will perform at the Americana Triangle on Saturday at 4:30 pm.