MTSU Football Once In a Blue Moon Homecoming to Feature FIreworks Show

We’re thrilled to announce that our MTSU Football team is gearing up for another exciting game inside Floyd Stadium this Saturday! After a home opener win, where we secured a 35-14 win over Murray State, our team is more motivated than ever to keep up the momentum and deliver an electrifying performance for our fans.

Join us and witness the excitement firsthand as our team takes on Colorado State with kickoff set for 6 pm. Get ready for an unforgettable experience after the game! You won’t want to miss the spectacular post-game fireworks show! Make sure to grab your tickets now to secure your spot!

If you are an MTSU Alumni, cheer on the Blue Raiders at a discounted rate for Homecoming. Check your email from the MTSU Alumni Association for more details.

Mixer on Middle Homecoming Parade Watching Party

10:30 am, Alumni House grounds, 2259 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Join the Alumni Association watching the 2023 Homecoming Parade from the best venue on campus as it travels down Middle Tennessee Blvd. The party will be filled with MTSU alumni and friends as we get together for an event that is uniquely MT. Voice of the Blue Raiders, Chip Walters (’85) and News Chanel 5 co-host of Talk of the Town, Heather Mathis (’11) will co-host the parade. There will be music, souvenir photos of your gang and inflatables. Middle Tennessee Electric will be serving up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from their Electric Griddle. Bring your folding chairs and get ready to enjoy the sights and sounds of this time-honored homecoming tradition. No reservations are needed. Parking is available in the back Ingram lot.

Homecoming Parade

11:00 a.m. beginning at the corner of Maney Avenue and Main Street

Join the Student Government Association and the Alumni Association as we watch the 2023 Homecoming Parade led by Grand Marshal Tracey Rogers (’91). The parade will begin on East Main Street at Maney Avenue. It will continue on East Main Street, turning left on Middle Tennessee Boulevard and ending before Greenland Drive. The best viewing will be BEFORE Faulkinberry.

Community members, groups, and businesses are welcome to be in the parade. You can register your entry here.