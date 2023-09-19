Three Theft Suspects Steal From Hibbett Sports in Smyrna, Push Over Employee

September 19, 2023 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male and two females for theft/strong-arm robbery from Hibbett Sports in Smyrna on 9/9/23 where the suspects gathered merchandise from the store before pushing over an employee at the front door while exiting.

The three subjects (1 male and 2 females) left the business in a light blue or possibly silver mid-1990s Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you have information that might help identify either of these subjects, please contact Detective Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or at andrew.schaefer@townofsmyrna.org

Source: Smyrna Police Department