Once again, the 9/11 Heroes Run will be hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation.

The Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1M Fun Run/Walk will be held Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. at Civic Plaza (111 W. Vine Street) in Murfreesboro.

The annual race is held in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor the military and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

The morning will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a procession of first responders — led by bagpipes — to Civic Plaza, where there will be an opening ceremony with special guests. Color guard members from the fire and police departments will present colors, while local first responders, EMS and military will pay respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the wars that followed.

The race, which begins at 8 a.m., is a celebration and reflection of the unity felt on 9/12/2001.

Organizers are encouraging everyone in the community to participate as runners, walkers or volunteers. Administrators, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to form class teams or staff teams and to wear patriotic gear.

There will be a one-mile fun run for elementary-aged students. Teachers, principals and SRO’s are encouraged to along with them.

Anyone interested can sign up through the link provided:

https://www.travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2021-murfreesboro-tn/

Use Code RCS2021 for a 15 percent discount on all races. This code is good for all teachers, staff, students and parents.

“If not me, then who…”

The 9/11 Heroes Run series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly protected his battalion.

Prior to his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York — famous for losing almost all their men on 9/11 — and returned home with deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.

In its eighth year, the 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will be held in more than 50 locations around the U.S. and the world. Last year, more than 30,000 people participated in races around the world.

The Travis Manion Foundation invested over $151,000 back into the local race communities to support military, veterans, first responders and their families.

For more information contact race director Rod Key at 615-456-4928 or [email protected].