The largest Mega Millions® prize in almost four months is up for grabs on Friday, September 10! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 17, 25, 32 and 53, plus the gold Mega Ball 12 – the jackpot is starting to build momentum. Friday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $368 million ($263.7 million cash)!

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Illinois on June 8. The September 10 drawing will be the 27th in this current run, which has produced more than 13.7 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.

Tuesday night’s drawing produced plenty of winners, with a total of 744,464 winning tickets at all prize levels. One ticket, sold in New York, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 19 tickets won $10,000 each; one of those is actually worth $30,000 because it included the optional Megaplier, available in most states for a $1 extra purchase. Tuesday night’s Megaplier was 3X.

As the summer of 2021 draws to a close, we’ve seen big Match 5 winners of $1 million to $4 million across the country. Since June 1, there have been 28 Match 5 winning tickets sold – in Arizona, California (4), Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York (2), North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina (2), Texas (5), Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2021. Most recently, a $55 million prize was won in Illinois on June 8. To start the year, the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history – $1.05 billion – was won on January 22 by a group of players in Michigan. The other two jackpots awarded this year were $516 million in Pennsylvania on May 21, and $96 million in New York on February 16.