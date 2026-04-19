4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle and 50.4°F; High of 75.7°F, Low of 48.9°F, Wind Up to 15.6 mph, Chance of Precip 4…

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 50.4°F with winds at 12.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.7°F and dipped to a low of 48.9°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 15.6 mph, with a 42% chance of rain resulting in a total of 0.08 inches of moderate drizzle throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 48.9°F, and light drizzle is forecasted as the precipitation chance remains at 42%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 42% chance · 0.08 in Now 50°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 45°F Drizzle: light Monday 71°F 42°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast Friday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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