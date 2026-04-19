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Home Weather 4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle and 50.4°F; High of 75.7°F, Low of...

4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle and 50.4°F; High of 75.7°F, Low of 48.9°F, Wind Up to 15.6 mph, Chance of Precip 4…

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Source Staff
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26

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 50.4°F with winds at 12.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.7°F and dipped to a low of 48.9°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 15.6 mph, with a 42% chance of rain resulting in a total of 0.08 inches of moderate drizzle throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 48.9°F, and light drizzle is forecasted as the precipitation chance remains at 42%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
42% chance · 0.08 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 76°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Monday 71°F 42°F Clear sky
Tuesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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