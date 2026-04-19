4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle and 50.4°F; High of 75.7°F, Low of 48.9°F, Wind Up to 15.6 mph, Chance of Precip 4…

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 50.4°F with winds at 12.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this hour.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.7°F and dipped to a low of 48.9°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 15.6 mph, with a 42% chance of rain resulting in a total of 0.08 inches of moderate drizzle throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 48.9°F, and light drizzle is forecasted as the precipitation chance remains at 42%.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
42% chance · 0.08 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|71°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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