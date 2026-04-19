St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Series Announces Downtown Nashville Road Closures

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashvillewill bring thousands of runners and spectators to downtown Nashville and surrounding neighborhoods, resulting in temporary road closures and traffic adjustments on race day, Saturday, April 25, 2026

Most road closures and detours will be in effect between 5:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with streets reopening on a rolling basis as soon as the final participant has passed and all course infrastructure has been safely removed.

Residents, businesses and visitors located near the race course are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.

Detailed road closure information, including a neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown and course map, is available HERE.

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Event organizers note that access to certain areas may be limited at various times throughout the morning and early afternoon. Coordination with local traffic officials will be ongoing to help ensure public safety and minimize disruption.

For questions, comments or specific access concerns, community members may contact event organizers at [email protected].

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville supports the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, bringing the community together for a weekend of running, music and impact.

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