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Home Weather 4/19/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 AM; Clear Skies, 43.7, High...

4/19/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 AM; Clear Skies, 43.7, High 65, Low 43, Chance of Drizzle Later

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Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-04-19T10:37:00+00:00 · until 2026-04-19T14:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning for a portion of Middle Tennessee.

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 43.7°F with a light wind at 2.9 mph. Conditions are currently clear with no precipitation recorded.

Today, expect a high temperature of 64.9°F, with a low dropping to 43.3°F tonight. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 12.5 mph with a 26% chance of light drizzle. Tonight, the low will be around 49.3°F, and winds will ease to about 9.8 mph under clear skies.

Drivers should be cautious due to the Minor Dense Fog Advisory, which warns of visibility less than one quarter mile, potentially making travel hazardous until 9 AM.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
98%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 71°F 42°F Clear sky
Tuesday 75°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 50°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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