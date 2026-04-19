4/19/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 AM; Clear Skies, 43.7, High 65, Low 43, Chance of Drizzle Later

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning for a portion of Middle Tennessee.

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 43.7°F with a light wind at 2.9 mph. Conditions are currently clear with no precipitation recorded.

Today, expect a high temperature of 64.9°F, with a low dropping to 43.3°F tonight. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 12.5 mph with a 26% chance of light drizzle. Tonight, the low will be around 49.3°F, and winds will ease to about 9.8 mph under clear skies.

Drivers should be cautious due to the Minor Dense Fog Advisory, which warns of visibility less than one quarter mile, potentially making travel hazardous until 9 AM.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 43°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 71°F 42°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Clear sky Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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