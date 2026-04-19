4/19/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 66 and a Low Tonight of 50, Wind Up to 11; Drizzle Possible Earlier, No Preci…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.4°F with a wind speed of 10.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and a low of 43.2°F. This evening, conditions are expected to remain stable with a low of 50.5°F. Winds may increase slightly to around 10.8 mph tonight, and the likelihood of precipitation is 0%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions remain favorable for outdoor activities this evening, with clear skies expected to continue.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 43°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 50°F Clear sky Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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