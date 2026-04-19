4/19/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 66 and a Low Tonight of 50, Wind Up to 11; Drizzle Possible Earlier, No Preci…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.4°F with a wind speed of 10.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and a low of 43.2°F. This evening, conditions are expected to remain stable with a low of 50.5°F. Winds may increase slightly to around 10.8 mph tonight, and the likelihood of precipitation is 0%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions remain favorable for outdoor activities this evening, with clear skies expected to continue.
Today's Details
High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:22pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|66°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|74°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|75°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|80°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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