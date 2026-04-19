4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Evening Low Near 50 and Light Winds with No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a light wind blowing at 10.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 65.1°F and a low of 43.2°F. Winds may reach up to 13.3 mph later in the day, with a 26% chance of precipitation; however, no rain has been recorded so far. As the day transitions into night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 49.5°F, with winds diminishing slightly to about 10.4 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain clear with no chance of precipitation.
Currently, there are no active official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are stable, and the clear skies will likely persist through the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|72°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|75°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|80°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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