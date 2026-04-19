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Home Weather 4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Evening Low Near 50...

4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Evening Low Near 50 and Light Winds with No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a light wind blowing at 10.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 65.1°F and a low of 43.2°F. Winds may reach up to 13.3 mph later in the day, with a 26% chance of precipitation; however, no rain has been recorded so far. As the day transitions into night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 49.5°F, with winds diminishing slightly to about 10.4 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Currently, there are no active official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are stable, and the clear skies will likely persist through the evening.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
43°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 72°F 43°F Clear sky
Tuesday 75°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 50°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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