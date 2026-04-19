4/19/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Evening Low Near 50 and Light Winds with No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a light wind blowing at 10.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 65.1°F and a low of 43.2°F. Winds may reach up to 13.3 mph later in the day, with a 26% chance of precipitation; however, no rain has been recorded so far. As the day transitions into night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 49.5°F, with winds diminishing slightly to about 10.4 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Currently, there are no active official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are stable, and the clear skies will likely persist through the evening.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 43°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 72°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 50°F Clear sky Thursday 79°F 54°F Overcast Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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