4/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 76 and Windy, Low Near 49 Tonight; Drizzle Expected.

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 71.4°F with a wind speed of 16.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 75.7°F and the low dipped to 48.6°F. This evening, temperatures will remain mild with a low of 48.6°F expected overnight. Wind gusts may continue up to 16 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 49%, with light drizzle anticipated.
Looking ahead, conditions are expected to remain overcast into tonight. The potential for moderate drizzle persists, contributing to the precipitation total of 0.04 in predicted for the day.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
49% chance · 0.04 in
Now
71°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|70°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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