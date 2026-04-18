4/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 76 and Windy, Low Near 49 Tonight; Drizzle Expected.

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 71.4°F with a wind speed of 16.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 75.7°F and the low dipped to 48.6°F. This evening, temperatures will remain mild with a low of 48.6°F expected overnight. Wind gusts may continue up to 16 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 49%, with light drizzle anticipated.

Looking ahead, conditions are expected to remain overcast into tonight. The potential for moderate drizzle persists, contributing to the precipitation total of 0.04 in predicted for the day.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 49% chance · 0.04 in Now 71°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 44°F Rain: slight Monday 70°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast Friday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: light

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