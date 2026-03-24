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Home Weather 3/23/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F in Rutherford County

3/23/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F in Rutherford County

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At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, conditions were warm with temperatures reaching a high of 74.5°F and dropping to a low of 45.7°F. The maximum wind speed recorded was 15.9 mph, while the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.

For tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with a low temperature of 49.5°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 12.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining the clear and cool atmosphere established tonight.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
46°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 46°F Fog
Tuesday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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