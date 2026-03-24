3/23/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F in Rutherford County

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, conditions were warm with temperatures reaching a high of 74.5°F and dropping to a low of 45.7°F. The maximum wind speed recorded was 15.9 mph, while the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.

For tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with a low temperature of 49.5°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 12.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining the clear and cool atmosphere established tonight.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 46°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 46°F Fog Tuesday 71°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light Friday 75°F 45°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 35°F Overcast

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