Zaxby’s Opens Transfer Portal With Sign-On Bonus for New Zax Rewardz Members

Zaxby’s is tapping into college basketball’s transfer portal frenzy with a limited-time loyalty promotion running March 23 through April 6, 2026, recruiting chicken fans to join Zax Rewardz with help from NBA prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer. The first 100,000 new members to transfer their loyalty through the Zaxby’s app will score a free Dry Rub menu item with any drink purchase.

What Is the Zaxby’s Transfer Portal Promotion?

Zaxby’s has launched a Transfer Portal feature inside its mobile app, allowing new Zax Rewardz members to officially “transfer their loyalty” to the chain. The promotion runs March 23 through April 6, 2026, and is limited to the first 100,000 eligible participants.

Who Are Cameron and Cayden Boozer?

Cameron Boozer is one of college basketball’s most talked-about prospects, and he’s starring in Zaxby’s transfer portal campaign alongside his brother Cayden Boozer and teammate Nik Khamenia. The brothers are leading Zaxby’s recruiting push for new loyalty members after trying the chain’s new Dry Rubs lineup.

What Is the Sign-On Bonus for New Zax Rewardz Members?

New members who transfer through the app will receive their choice of one of the following free items with the purchase of any size drink:

Five Chicken Fingerz with any Dry Rub

Five Traditional Wings with any Dry Rub

Any Size Crinkle Fries with any Dry Rub

The offer is valid for three days after activation and is limited to one per person or device. Full terms are available at zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use.

What Is the Boozer Brothers Digital Exclusive Meal?

Available online, in-app and through third-party delivery from March 23 through April 26, 2026, the Boozer Brothers Meal is built around Zaxby’s new permanent Dry Rubs lineup and includes:

Nashville Hot Chicken Fingerz

Lemon Pepper Wings

Garlic Parm Fries

Small Handcrafted Lemonade

The meal is only accessible through the Zaxby’s app, the Zaxby’s website, or third-party delivery platforms.

What Are the New Dry Rubs at Zaxby’s?

Zaxby’s has made Dry Rubs a permanent addition to its menu, offering seasoned options across Chicken Fingerz and Wings. The Boozer Brothers Meal showcases Nashville Hot and Lemon Pepper as part of the full Dry Rubs lineup now available at locations nationwide.

How Do You Join Zax Rewardz Through the Transfer Portal?

Download the Zaxby’s app on Google Play or the App Store, create a new Zax Rewardz account and use the Transfer Portal feature before April 6, 2026. Find the nearest Zaxby’s location to redeem your sign-on bonus in-store, or follow the chain on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

Source: Zaxby’s

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