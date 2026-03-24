OBITUARY: Myrtle ‘Dean’ Anderson

Myrtle “Dean” Anderson of Rock Island, TN (previously lived in Manchester, TN) passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, family, and joy. Dean was born on May 20, 1935, and grew up in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, where she later met her husband, Carl Anderson, while living in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Together, they shared over 61 wonderful years of marriage, devoted to one another while building a large and loving family.

She was a vibrant soul who cherished dancing, enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty, and spent time playing games on her computer, while watching television. When the weather permitted, she and Carl could often be found sitting on the porch, sharing coffee and a maple donut, or heading out together to the flea market on weekends. It was there that she truly thrived, spending her weekends selling knick-knacks, lamps, and home décor, and connecting with all those she met.

Dean was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Norma Fowler of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Jean Sharp of Smyrna, Tennessee; her two sons, Jerry Anderson of Christiana, Tennessee, and Keith Anderson; and most recently, her dear friend and daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Anderson of Manchester, Tennessee.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Carl Anderson, and eight loving children: Pat Papka of Enterprise AL, Ray Manire of Hopkinsville, KY, Niles Anderson (Beverly) of Dawson Spring, KY, Rick Anderson (Linda) of Manchester, Jim Anderson (Libby) of Dickson, TN, Tony Anderson (Jackie) of McMinnville, TN, Randy Anderson (Dottie) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Matthew Anderson (Kathy) of Rockvale, TN.

Her family was her greatest joy. She is lovingly remembered by 24 grandchildren: Balinda (George), Josh, Carla, Harley, Al, Jennifer (Brandon), Misty, Michael, Jason, Tika (Jason), Jessica, Carletta, Pam (Jimmy), Jim Jr. (Heather), Randy Jr., Heather (Michael), John (Autumn), Shane (Lindsey), Kristina (Stanton), Kayla, Jacob (Jess), Kacey, and Shellby (Tori); 44 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Her warmth, kindness, and love of life touched all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, on March 25, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and again on March 26, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, US, on March 26, 2026, at 1:00 pm, followed by a Committal Service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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