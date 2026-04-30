4/30/26: Clear Morning with Temperatures in the 50s; High of 65 Expected, Minimal Precipitation Chance Throughout Day

In Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is currently 50.2°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, expect a high of 65.1°F with temperatures gradually rising throughout the morning. Winds may increase to around 12.6 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 7%, with no significant rain expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.3°F. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 9 mph, and skies will be overcast. The chance of precipitation is minimal at only 1%.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 50°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 67°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 42°F Clear sky Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 57°F Rain: slight Wednesday 67°F 61°F Rain: slight

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