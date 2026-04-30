4/30/26: Clear Morning with Temperatures in the 50s; High of 65 Expected, Minimal Precipitation Chance Throughout Day

In Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is currently 50.2°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
For today, expect a high of 65.1°F with temperatures gradually rising throughout the morning. Winds may increase to around 12.6 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 7%, with no significant rain expected.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.3°F. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 9 mph, and skies will be overcast. The chance of precipitation is minimal at only 1%.
There are currently no active weather warnings in the area.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:31pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|73°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|67°F
|61°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
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