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Home Weather 4/30/26: Clear Morning with Temperatures in the 50s; High of 65 Expected,...

4/30/26: Clear Morning with Temperatures in the 50s; High of 65 Expected, Minimal Precipitation Chance Throughout Day

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Source Staff
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In Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is currently 50.2°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, expect a high of 65.1°F with temperatures gradually rising throughout the morning. Winds may increase to around 12.6 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 7%, with no significant rain expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.3°F. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 9 mph, and skies will be overcast. The chance of precipitation is minimal at only 1%.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 42°F Clear sky
Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 57°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 67°F 61°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

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