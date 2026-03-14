Sunday, March 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Skies Continue with Evening Temperature Holding at 52.5

3/13/26: Clear Skies Continue with Evening Temperature Holding at 52.5

By
Source Staff
-
0
95

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are light, measuring at 3.2 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.5°F and dropped to a low of 36.7°F. Winds were notably stronger during the day, peaking at 16.4 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continuing clear skies with a low temperature expected to be around 52°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with maximum winds up to 9.4 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation tonight.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is experiencing a calm and clear pattern, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 76°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×