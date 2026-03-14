3/13/26: Clear Skies Continue with Evening Temperature Holding at 52.5

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are light, measuring at 3.2 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.5°F and dropped to a low of 36.7°F. Winds were notably stronger during the day, peaking at 16.4 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continuing clear skies with a low temperature expected to be around 52°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with maximum winds up to 9.4 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation tonight.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is experiencing a calm and clear pattern, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 76°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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