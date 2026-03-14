3/13/26: Clear Sky and 55°F Following a Day of 68.5 High and Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 55°F. The wind is relatively mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 68.5°F and a low of 36.7°F. Winds reached up to 16.4 mph, creating a brisk atmosphere despite the clear skies and zero precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 52.7°F. Winds will lessen slightly, with speeds up to 9.4 mph. The night will remain clear, with no precipitation expected, maintaining dry and stable conditions.

Residents can enjoy the mild weather tonight and expect similar conditions heading into tomorrow morning.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 76°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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