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Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Sky and 55°F Following a Day of 68.5 High and...

3/13/26: Clear Sky and 55°F Following a Day of 68.5 High and Gentle Winds

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 55°F. The wind is relatively mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 68.5°F and a low of 36.7°F. Winds reached up to 16.4 mph, creating a brisk atmosphere despite the clear skies and zero precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 52.7°F. Winds will lessen slightly, with speeds up to 9.4 mph. The night will remain clear, with no precipitation expected, maintaining dry and stable conditions.

Residents can enjoy the mild weather tonight and expect similar conditions heading into tomorrow morning.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 76°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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