2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

We’ve had four great weeks of high school football action across the Mid-state so far. Here is the schedule for week five so you don’t miss out!
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Fairview at Cheatham County Central
Waverly at Harpeth
Sycamore at Stratford
Davidson County
McGavock at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Stewarts Creek
Maplewood at Glencliff
Kenwood at Hillsboro
Spring Hill at James Lawson
Hunters Lane at Henry Co.
Nashville Overton at Ravenwood
Ensworth at Lipscomb
MBA at Father Ryan
Pearl Cohn at Montgomery Central
CPA at BGA (Thu)
St. George’s at Davidson Academy
FRA at Clarksville Northwest
Goodpasture at Pope John Paul
Dickson County
Whites Creek at Creek Wood High
Kirkwood at Dickson County High
Maury County
Columbia Central at Lawrence Co.
Summertown at Mount Pleasant
Robertson County
White House Heritage at Forrest
Springfield at Centennial
Jo Byrns at East Robertson
Greenbrier at Station Camp
Rutherford County
Blackman at Oakland
Huntland at Eagleville
La Vergne at Smyrna
Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian
Rockvale at Riverdale
Siegel at Hendersonville
Sumner County
Independence at Beech
Gallatin at Warren Co.
Portland at Clay Co.
Greenbrier at Station Camp
Monterey at Westmoreland
Marshall Co. at White House
Williamson County
McCallie at Brentwood Academy
Summit at Brentwood High
Franklin at Nolensville
Grace Christian at Clarksville Academy
Page at Coffee Co.
Wilson County
Shelbyville at Wilson Central
Watertown at Cascade
Cookeville at Mt Juliet
Green Hill at Lebanon