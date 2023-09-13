Travis Tritt Announces Acoustic Tour with a Stop in Nashville

Country artist, Travis Tritt announced The Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024 that will kick off on March 1, 2024, at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

In addition to the Fisher Center, Tritt will perform inside The Caverns in Pelhman, Tennessee.

Tritt has achieved numerous milestones, seven platinum or higher-certified albums and an astounding 30 million in career album sales. He has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, and the esteemed distinction of becoming a member of the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry. Tritt’s chart-topping success is evident with over 40 appearances on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including five #1 hits and twenty Top 10 singles.

Tickets for the Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024 will go on sale starting September 13 during the Artist Pre-Sale, with the Public On-Sale to follow on September 15.

Find tickets here.