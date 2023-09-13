OBITUARY: Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Bittikofer

Virginia “Ginnie” Bittikofer, age 71, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Durward and Audrey Gilbert; sister, Sandy Rosser; and brothers, Bobby Gilbert and Johnny Gilbert.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Mills and Harry Weeden; grandchildren, Alysa Jones, Elijah Mills, Regan Weeden; sisters, Treva Camp and Tracy Gilbert Massey; and many other family and friends.

Ginnie retired from Verizon Wireless after several years of service. She enjoyed gambling and horror movies and was known for her sarcastic and witty personality. She brought the fun and her contagious smile to any party. Ginnie was someone who loved to have fun, cared for everyone, and became a mother to all.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/