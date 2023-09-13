OBITUARY: Thomas Fowler ‘TJ’ Jackson III

Thomas Fowler “TJ” Jackson, III, age 36, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

TJ attended Rockvale Elementary and graduated from Riverdale High School.

TJ was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas F. Jackson Sr; maternal grandparents, Edward C. Topinka and Jean Fuller; and nephew, Jackson Lamb.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Marie Topinka Jackson; father, Thomas Fowler (Le Anna) Jackson, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Jane Jackson of Eagleville; sisters, Meredith (Joshua) Jackson Floyd of Eagleville, Maggie Jackson of Eagleville and half-sister, Claire Jackson of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jackson Family Cemetery, 10123 Versailles Rd, Rockvale, TN 37153. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/