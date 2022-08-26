2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Please check with your specific school for kickoff times. All games will be Friday, August 26th unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
Harpeth at Cheatham Co. (Thu)
Sycamore at Hunters Lane (Thu)
Davidson County
Cane Ridge at Antioch
Glencliff at Whites Creek
Station Camp at Hillsboro
Hillwood at McGavock
Sycamore at Hunters Lane
John Overton at Stratford
RePublic at Maplewood
Hillwood at McGavock
CPA at Brentwood Academy
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Brentwood at Father Ryan
Silverdale at FRA
Baylor at Ensworth
Dickson County
Fairview at Creek Wood
Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)
Maury County
Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)
Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant
Spring Hill at Summit
Robertson County
East Robertson at White House Heritage
Clarksville at Springfield
Jo Byrns at McEwen
Greenbrier at White House (Thu)
Rutherford County
Gallatin at Blackman
Eagleville at Houston Co.
LaVergne at Siegel
Franklin Grace at MTCS
Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) at Oakland
Riverdale at Rossview
Smyrna at Rockvale (Thu)
Sumner County
Beech at Henry Co.
Gallatin at Blackman
South Warren, KY at Hendersonville
Liberty Creek at Portland (Thu)
Station Camp at Hillsboro
Westmoreland at Macon Co.
Greenbrier at White House (Thu)
Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Pope John Paul
Wilson County
Wilson Central at Lebanon
Watertown at Gordonsville
Kenwood at Green Hill
Williamson County
CPA at Brentwood Academy
BGA at Ravenwood (Thu)
Brentwood at Father Ryan
Lincoln Co. at Centennial
Fairview at Creek Wood
Franklin at Page
Franklin Grace at MTCS
Trezevant at Independence
Giles Co. at Nolensville
Spring Hill at Summit