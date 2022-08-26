Friday, August 26, 2022
High School Football Weather Forecast 8-26, 2022
High School Football Weather Forecast 8-26, 2022

Clark Shelton
A few tailgates may get wet today. Find you Close To Home High School Football Scores.Traffic, Weather Radar and more by just clicking on your county:



Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

