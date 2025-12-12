12/12/25: Clear Skies and 56°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high reached near 56.7°F with a morning low of 36.5°F. The sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day, although clear conditions are observed currently. Wind speeds peaked at around 8 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 37.6°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect steady, fair weather conditions to continue into the evening without any interruptions from adverse weather events.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
37°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 15°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

