12/12/25: Clear Skies and 56°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s high reached near 56.7°F with a morning low of 36.5°F. The sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day, although clear conditions are observed currently. Wind speeds peaked at around 8 mph.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 37.6°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect steady, fair weather conditions to continue into the evening without any interruptions from adverse weather events.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|44°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|34°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|58°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
