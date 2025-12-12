12/12/25: Clear Skies and 56°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high reached near 56.7°F with a morning low of 36.5°F. The sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day, although clear conditions are observed currently. Wind speeds peaked at around 8 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 37.6°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 6.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect steady, fair weather conditions to continue into the evening without any interruptions from adverse weather events.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 37°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 57°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast Monday 42°F 15°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

