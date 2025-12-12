GMA Dove Awards to Return to Bridgestone Arena

The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026. Tickets are available in an exclusive pre-sale Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 10 am CT. Use code DOVE to access the pre-sale. Public tickets go on sale Monday, December 15th, at 10 am CT.

2026 Music City Fan Experience tickets are available now and include:

Night of Worship at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium

New Artist Showcase featuring today’s rising Christian and Gospel artists

The Drop: Exclusive previews from your favorite artist and creators in faith-based entertainment

Riverboat Lunch Cruise with artist/songwriter performances

3-Night Stay at the Sheraton Grand in downtown Nashville

Round-Trip Transportation to all Fan Experience events

Premium Seating at the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Book Fan Experience tickets HERE.

Looking back at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, unforgettable performances ruled the night as for KING + COUNTRY, with guest Taylor Hill, opened the show with a stunning performance of “World On Fire.” In a crowd-pleasing surprise, Ben Fuller welcomed 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood to the stage to sing their nominated song, “If It Was Up To Me.” Newly minted Opry Member Steven Curtis Chapman was joined on stage for a special Opry 100 performance with fellow Opry members Lady A and Vince Gill. Israel & New Breed and Unified Sound welcomed friends Aaron Moses, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Alex Campos, Christine D’Clario, Josh and Waleska Morales, Ingrid Rosario, Janina Rosado, Lucia Parker, and Nate Diaz for a one-of-a-kind Latin performance. Tauren Wells with gio. brought the energy on “Let The Church Sing.” CeCe Winans led the arena in a poignant, acoustic version of “Come Jesus Come,” and Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, with special guest Jon Batiste, closed out the night with a rain-soaked version of “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

