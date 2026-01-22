1/22/26: Foggy Morning at 34°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Ahead

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility a quarter to a half mile in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Freezing Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility a quarter mile to a half in freezing fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Bridges and overpasses may become slick.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, forecasting heavy snow and ice with potential significant disruptions.

Currently, in Rutherford County, the temperature is at a chilly 33.6°F with light fog and minimal wind at 2.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the high is anticipated to reach 45°F under foggy conditions initially, clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 31.8°F tonight with wind speeds decreasing to up to 5.4 mph. The sky is forecast to clear, and there is no precipitation expected.

Additional weather alerts include a Minor Dense Fog Advisory and a Minor Freezing Fog Advisory, both indicating reduced visibility that could impact morning travel. Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly during the early hours.

As these conditions evolve, especially with the upcoming winter storm, staying updated on weather reports is crucial to prepare for possible power outages and travel disruptions.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 32°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 100% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 45°F 32°F Fog Friday 40°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 23°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -3°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 28°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 33°F 22°F Snow fall: slight

