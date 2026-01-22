Thursday, January 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/22/26: Foggy Morning at 34°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Ahead

1/22/26: Foggy Morning at 34°F, Moderate Winter Storm Watch Ahead

By
Source Staff
-
0
51
Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility a quarter to a half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-01-22T12:18:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-22T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Freezing Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility a quarter mile to a half in freezing fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Bridges and overpasses may become slick.

From 2026-01-22T12:44:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-22T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, forecasting heavy snow and ice with potential significant disruptions.

Currently, in Rutherford County, the temperature is at a chilly 33.6°F with light fog and minimal wind at 2.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the high is anticipated to reach 45°F under foggy conditions initially, clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 31.8°F tonight with wind speeds decreasing to up to 5.4 mph. The sky is forecast to clear, and there is no precipitation expected.

Additional weather alerts include a Minor Dense Fog Advisory and a Minor Freezing Fog Advisory, both indicating reduced visibility that could impact morning travel. Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly during the early hours.

As these conditions evolve, especially with the upcoming winter storm, staying updated on weather reports is crucial to prepare for possible power outages and travel disruptions.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
32°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
100%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 45°F 32°F Fog
Friday 40°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 23°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 29°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 22°F -3°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 28°F -10°F Overcast
Wednesday 33°F 22°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×