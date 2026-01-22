BJ’s Restaurant Debuts Butterfinger Pizookie for Limited Time

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has launched a new limited-time dessert collaboration, combining its signature Pizookie with Butterfinger candy bars. The Butterfinger Pizookie became available at participating locations starting January 8, 2026, marking the latest seasonal variation of the restaurant chain’s famous warm cookie dessert.

New Butterfinger Pizookie Features Classic Candy Bar Elements

The Butterfinger Pizookie features a freshly baked decadent chocolate cookie base topped with two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, a smooth chocolate shell, and crispety, crunchety Butterfinger pieces. This collaboration brings together BJ’s nearly 40-year Pizookie legacy with Butterfinger’s 100-year history in the candy industry.

The dessert is available for dine-in only while supplies last at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations nationwide. The partnership represents BJ’s continued strategy of creating seasonal Pizookie variations that feature recognizable brand collaborations and innovative flavor combinations.

