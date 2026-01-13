1/13/26: Clear Skies and Peak at 58.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked at 58.5°F with a low this morning of 26.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with very low precipitation chances of just 1%. Total precipitation recorded was 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 43.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is calm with no significant changes or official weather warnings to report for the remainder of the day or tonight.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
27°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 58°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 30°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 33°F 25°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 30°F 16°F Drizzle: light
Monday 40°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

