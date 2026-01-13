1/13/26: Clear Skies and Peak at 58.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked at 58.5°F with a low this morning of 26.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with very low precipitation chances of just 1%. Total precipitation recorded was 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 43.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is calm with no significant changes or official weather warnings to report for the remainder of the day or tonight.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 27°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 58°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 30°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 33°F 25°F Overcast Friday 49°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 30°F 16°F Drizzle: light Monday 40°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email