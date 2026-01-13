1/13/26: Clear Skies and Peak at 58.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today’s temperature peaked at 58.5°F with a low this morning of 26.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with very low precipitation chances of just 1%. Total precipitation recorded was 0 inches.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 43.5°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is calm with no significant changes or official weather warnings to report for the remainder of the day or tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|58°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|33°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|30°F
|16°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|40°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!