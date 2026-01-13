Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Jan. 13, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 7 and January 13, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Evelyn Marie Turner Fowler

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dinah Zhu Ramsay

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carl Wayne Davenport

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Maxine Sykes

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Colleen Spencer

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Margaret Ann Ivie

Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ernest Ray Phillips

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Martha Farrar

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Susan Jeanne Hickman

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Oma Nunn-Brown

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Suami Pamela Cruz Villafranca

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dotson Ray Harrison

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Chasiti Rice

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gerald Johnson

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Earl Warthan

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Beulah Hale

Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Steven Arndt

Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Doris Naomi Gannon Bean

Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Wayne Tyler

Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Earl Slaven

Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Lee Schwager Sr.

Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tyrone Mathews

Published: January 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John W. Herring

Published: January 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Hector Arnulfo Argueta

Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Louise Segroves

Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Robbie Lee Adcock

Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Wayne Davis

Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Stephen Anthony Corbin Sr.

Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

