Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Jan. 13, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 7 and January 13, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Evelyn Marie Turner Fowler
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dinah Zhu Ramsay
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carl Wayne Davenport
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Maxine Sykes
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Colleen Spencer
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Margaret Ann Ivie
Published: January 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ernest Ray Phillips
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha Farrar
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Susan Jeanne Hickman
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Oma Nunn-Brown
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Suami Pamela Cruz Villafranca
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dotson Ray Harrison
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Chasiti Rice
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gerald Johnson
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Earl Warthan
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Beulah Hale
Published: January 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Steven Arndt
Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Doris Naomi Gannon Bean
Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Wayne Tyler
Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Earl Slaven
Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Lee Schwager Sr.
Published: January 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Tyrone Mathews
Published: January 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John W. Herring
Published: January 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Hector Arnulfo Argueta
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Louise Segroves
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Robbie Lee Adcock
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Wayne Davis
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Stephen Anthony Corbin Sr.
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!