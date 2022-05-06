We are looking at a stormy early afternoon today giving way to a cool weekend before we jump into the 90s next week.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 654 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-071200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 654 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning through the late afternoon across Middle Tennessee, especially along and east of I-65. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and small hail. The formation of a tornado or two can not be ruled out. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 74. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.