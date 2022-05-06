An SUV suspected to be connected to escapee inmate Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White has been found in Williamson County reports WKRN.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department discovered the 2007 Ford Edge over the weekend in the area of Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road. The vehicle is now impounded.

The vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Williamson Co in Bethesda. There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night @WCSO_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/LPa1IWE80x — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022

U.S. Marshals task force was searching for the two in Williamson County on Friday.

Casey White and Vicky White were last seen on April 29th after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, and a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of Vicky White. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-336-0102.