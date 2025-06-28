Summer Fire Safety: Tennessee Officials Share Tips for Home and Travel

The arrival of summer (June 20, 2025) means family vacations, hot temperatures, grilling out, and fireworks.

During this season of long days and relaxation, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans to not give fire safety a vacation.

“While summer can be a time of rest and relaxation, it doesn’t mean consumers should let fire safety slip their minds,” said Assistant Commissioner for TDCI’s Fire Prevention Division Mike Bell. “While you’re at home with the whole family this summer, don’t forget to practice your home fire escape plan and ensure your smoke alarms are in working order.”

To help Tennesseans stay fire safe this summer, the SFMO shares the following summer fire safety tips to remember all summer:

Around the House

Remove leaves and trash from carports and garages as combustible materials are dangerous if exposed to heated automobile or lawn care equipment components, especially those on the underside of the vehicle or lawn mower.

Never refuel a lawn mower while it’s still hot.

Always let lawn mowers and other gas-powered equipment cool down before storing them inside.

Lit citronella candles and torches should be placed outdoors, out of children’s reach, and away from flammable materials such as overhangs or branches. Make sure all flames are fully extinguished before leaving the area or going to bed.

Always observe burn bans and check with your local and state authorities on outdoor burning regulations.

Ensure your home is equipped with working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in sleeping areas and on every level of the

house. Need working alarms? Request them via our “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.

Practice a home fire escape plan with all occupants that includes two ways out of every room and a designated outside meeting place. If a room has a window air conditioner, make sure there is still a second way out of the room. Windows with security bars, grills, and window guards should have emergency release devices. Make sure you everyone in the home can operate these.

Out and About

If you and your family are going on a trip, turn off or unplug unnecessary appliances and electronics before you leave the house to reduce the risk of home fires.

Never throw lit cigarettes out of a car as they have potential to ignite dry vegetation and other combustible materials.

Build campfires at least 15 feet away from tent walls, shrubs or other materials that burn. Never leave the camping area without putting out the campfire.

Ensure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed inside vacation rental homes, campers, and RVs.

Celebrating the Fourth of July? To reduce the risk of fireworks-related injury, consider attending a public fireworks display instead of setting off your own. Children should never handle or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email