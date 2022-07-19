Tuesday, July 19, 2022
x
HomeWeatherWEATHER - 7-19-20,2022- HOT
Weather

WEATHER – 7-19-20,2022- HOT

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
59

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-192100-
/O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry-
Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen,
Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon,
Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville,
Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland
  Plateau.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

















Previous articleOBITUARY: David Harrison Miller
Next articleRutherford County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud



Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton



RELATED ARTICLES








	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

                        

                            
                            
                            
Please enter your comment!

                        

                                
                                
                                
Please enter your name here

                            




                            
                            
                         



                            
                            
                          


 


	

	





                



                
Close To Home Events
 



                



                
Close To Home News
 



                
                                    

            

        

        
    
 


    

                

            














                





    

    DISCOVER


Local Living

News

Weather

Traffic

Sports

Opinion

Real Estate

Jobs

Obituaries





    

    ENGAGE












		
				
		

			

				

				

				

					

													
					

										
					
					
				

								
			

			
			
		

		




Follow Us










	
	









































	
	
		
	












































	
	
		
	

















































































	
	









































© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.
        


    

    







    

    














                

                    

                        
×