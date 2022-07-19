Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Rutherford County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE –  A Rutherford County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in connection with misrepresenting information provided to the state’s health insurance program.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of 39-year-old Holly Garland. She’s charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Garland allegedly underreported her household income to TennCare to receive benefits for herself and three other family members. As a result, TennCare paid more than $85,899.00 in fees and claims on their behalf.

“TennCare has a means-tested enrollment process because the program is designed for people truly eligible for the program,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “When someone accesses services they’re not eligible to receive, it can be quite costly to the state. We’re committed to identifying, investigating and ultimately holding accountable those abusing the program.”

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony, and the theft of services charge is a class B felony.  The case is being prosecuted by District 16 Attorney General Jennings H. Jones covering Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.  In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare’s budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars. To date, 3,174 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.

The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.  Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”

