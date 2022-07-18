Ranesa Shipman Joins Scales Elementary School as Principal

Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), is proud to announce the

appointment of Ranesa Shipman as Principal for Scales Elementary School. Shipman will replace Maria Johnson who is transitioning to an administrative position at MCS.

Shipman has over ten years of experience as a teacher and assistant principal with Wilson County Schools. She has served as an administrator at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

“Ranesa is an incredible motivator and brings a wealth of talent to MCS. She is committed to excellence and has a passion for students,” says Duke. “I look forward to the creativeness she will bring to Scales Elementary and our district.”

Shipman received her Educational Specialist Degree from MTSU and is currently a doctoral candidate projected to graduate in 2023. She received her master’s in education from Cumberland University and her bachelor’s degree from Alabama A & M.

Shipman is skilled in developing differentiated learning content to promote inclusive learning for students and staff with diverse learning abilities. Her background includes curriculum management, continuous improvement, and operational management.

“Shipman stands out as an exceptional administrator,” says Maria Johnson. “I know our Scales Superstars will embrace her leadership.”

Scales Elementary School was built in 2005 and is located on St. Andrews Drive. Scales is one of the largest elementary schools in Murfreesboro with a population of approximately 950 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. In addition to a history of excellence in education, Scales also has dynamic music, art, and drama programs.

“Scales has a rich history within the community, and I am honored to follow the legacy of the administrators that served before me,” says Shipman. “This is a tremendous school and I’m looking forward to meeting the staff, students and families that are the Scales Superstars.”

Shipman will join the leadership team of Murfreesboro City Schools beginning July 2022.

Murfreesboro City Schools is a district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.